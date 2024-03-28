Highlights Liam Cooper's future at Leeds United may hinge on his willingness to accept a limited role, says Paul Robinson.

Despite limited game time, Cooper could be seen as a valuable asset by manager Daniel Farke.

A one-year contract extension should be on the table for Cooper.

Whether Liam Cooper extends his stay at Leeds United beyond the end of the season could depend on whether he's happy to play a bit-part role, according to Paul Robinson who delivered his verdict to MOT Leeds News.

The central defender has found his game time limited this term and this isn't a massive surprise, with Joe Rodon coming in to play alongside Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu also able to operate in this role.

And Charlie Cresswell is also available as an alternative option, although the former Millwall loanee hasn't played that much this season either.

Liam Cooper's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of March 28th) Championship EFL Cup FA Cup Appearances 14 0 3 Total number of appearances: 17

Robinson on Cooper's Leeds United future: "Would probably come down to the player’s personal choice"

Despite his lack of playing time, pundit Robinson believes Cooper is a defender that manager Daniel Farke will want at his disposal.

But the former England international thinks the decision on whether to stay or go may depend on the player's stance.

He told MOT Leeds News: "I think it would probably come down to the player’s personal choice, I think he’s a player the manager would like to have around.

"I think he’s been a fantastic servant for the club, the way he’s performed in promotion seasons, the way he’s performed in the Premier League I think he’s a talisman for the club.

"I think he’s the type of player the manager would like to keep in the dressing room regardless of if he’s going to play him every week or not.

"I think it will come down to the player’s want and desire to play regularly.

"You look at the players Leeds have got now, Rodon and Ampadu the two centre-halves, then arguably Pascal Struijk when fit goes ahead of Liam Cooper now. But in a Premier League team, in a Premier League season you’re going to get games.

"It’s been difficult for him this season, he’s a player who likes to play week in and week out, and he’s a player who plays with rhythm and when he plays consistently he gets better.

"I think it’s hard for a player like him to dip in and out of the side, so if he left I wouldn’t be surprised but on the flip side if he stayed I think he’s a player the manager would want."

Liam Cooper should earn a one-year extension at Leeds United

Being linked with a move to Stoke City in January, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play for a fellow second-tier side next term, especially if the Whites are promoted.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him remain at Elland Road for another season.

The 32-year-old is an experienced head and it wouldn't be a shock to see Cresswell depart, so he may be a much-needed backup option, regardless of which league the Whites are in during the 2024/25 campaign.

With this in mind, a one-year extension should be on the table for Cooper.

But they shouldn't tie him down to a long-term deal.