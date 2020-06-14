Paul Robinson issues Leeds United transfer prediction involving Premier League striker

Leeds United’s interest in signing Southampton striker Che Adams was a well-publicised pursuit, which ultimately fell short during the January transfer window.

It had previously been reported by the Daily Mail that Leeds were the frontrunners to strike a deal with the former Birmingham City forward, but Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl blocked any potential move for Adams, much to the frustration of Leeds.

Adams has made 27 senior appearances in total for Southampton this season, and will be hoping he can finish this term strongly when competitive action gets back underway in the near future.

Leeds haven’t let that have an impact on their promotion bid though, with the Yorkshire-based side currently sat top of the Championship table, and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted that he still expects Marcelo Bielsa’s side to retain their interest in signing Adams in the summer transfer window, after coming close to landing his signature earlier this year.

“However, there’s still a question over whether they saw him as a Championship goal scorer or a Premier League goal scorer. If he’s struggling to get into Southampton’s team, will Leeds see him as a regular for them in the top flight?

“Saying that, I’m sure he’ll still be on the list because they pursued him so heavily in January.”

Leeds are set to get their promotion bid back under way on Sunday 21st June, when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City, in what could be a tricky test for the Whites.

The Verdict:

I still think they should make a move for him in the summer.

Adams hasn’t exactly been a regular for Southampton’s first team since signing for the club from Birmingham City, which is likely to be frustrating for the forward.

I have to agree with Robinson here though, as you would imagine that a few months would put Leeds off in their well-publicised interest in signing Adams.

I think he’d be exactly the type of striker that would suit Bielsa’s style of play, and challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the Leeds squad.