Paul Robinson issues honest transfer claim involving West Brom

Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Paul Robinson has admitted that he believes that the club need to back manager Steve Bruce in the transfer market this summer.

Since securing the services of John Swift on a free transfer last month, the Baggies have yet to make any more signings despite being linked with a host of players.

It is understood that Bruce is eager to freshen up his squad by drafting in five or six fresh faces before the window shuts in September.

Following an incredibly disappointing campaign in the Championship, West Brom will be desperate to launch a push for promotion under the guidance of Bruce later this year.

The scale of the club’s success during the 2022/23 season could depend on whether they are able to nail their transfer recruitment.

With the new campaign set to get underway in July, Albion will be hoping to get some deals over the line in the coming weeks.

Making reference to his former side, Robinson has insisted that West Brom’s hierarchy will need to back Bruce this summer.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Robinson said: “Steve Bruce is a man with great pedigree who has won promotion with a lot of clubs he has been at.

“The board have got to back him.

“They have got to give him what he wants.

“He has to be able to bring in players that suit his style and how he wants to play.

“That is why you bring these managers in – and you have to give them time.

“It’s only after they’ve had that time that you can judge whether they are a success.

“We have to see what happens, the players that come, the players that go.”

The Verdict

Robinson makes a valid point here as in order to have the best chance of competing at the top of the Championship standings, West Brom will need to provide Bruce with a healthy budget this summer.

Having previously secured promotion as a manager on four separate occasions in this particular division, Bruce will be extremely confident in his ability to guide the Baggies to a great deal of success next season.

By signing some individuals who have proven track-records when it comes to delivering the goods at this level, there is every chance that Albion will emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish.

After struggling considerably with their consistency last season, West Brom will be keen to hit the ground running in the Championship.