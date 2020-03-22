Paul Robinson identifies key issue facing Leeds United in the wait to return to action

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson says that the uncertainty about when the football season resumes will be a “problem” for a number of the club’s current squad.

While football is currently only officially suspended until the end of April, it has been suggested elsewhere that it could be as late as mid-September before the season gets back underway.

That is something that Robinson believes will create plenty of concern around Elland Road, due to the lack of clarity when it comes to timing the preparations for a return to regular first-football.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News about how clubs such as Leeds – whose squad are currently training at home – will be coping with the current situation with regards to keeping their squad fit, Robinson revealed: “Players will be given programs like they are in pre-season.

“When you leave for the season you’re always given a program to follow which is obviously very light as you start and intensifies as you get nearer the start of the next season.”

Assessing the difference between the current situation and a normal pre-season, Robinson continued: “The problem now is that there’s no due backdate. When you’re in pre-season you can tailor a program to run until a set time.

“Now, at the moment, there’s no definite date to aim for but football is a 24/7 job now and the players will carry on doing their jobs and keeping fit to a certain level, and then it will be a case of getting together a week before the first game.”

Robinson does however appear to believe that Leeds’ squad would be capable of coping with a quick turnaround when games do eventually get underway again, with the ex-England international adding: “The clubs will get back into the training grounds a week before, to get match fitness in the early part of the week and tactical ball work towards the end.”

When football does begin again, Leeds will re-start the season in a strong position to secure promotion to the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The Verdict

I do absolutely agree with what Robinson is saying here.

With so much uncertainty around just when football may resume again, it is hard to know just what level of training players need to be undertaking at the minute.

If it is still going to be several months until the season gets underway, then it may be worth players taking a bit of a break now, then they are not completely exhausted by the time they do start playing again.

However, if they do that, then they also risk being caught out in the seemingly unlikely event that matches do resume again at the end of April meaning they are walking a considerable tightrope here, and who manages that best could have a big advantage in battles at both ends of the table when things get back underway.