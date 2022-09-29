Paul Robinson gives verdict on Jed Wallace’s transfer from Millwall to West Brom

Former West Brom defender Paul Robinson made 238 appearances for the club in the space of seven years.

However, he now works at fellow Championship side Millwall as a first team coach.

This summer, another player linked the two sides with Jed Wallace making the move to the Hawthorns after spending six years at the Den.

The winger has already contributed three goals and one assist this season and Robinson has admitted they are feeling the hole at the Den as he told the Express and Star: “Jed’s a great player, he’s a big loss for us.

“Not only what we lost on the football pitch but in the changing rooms as well. He’s a great character.

“I knew he was going to go on and do well, especially here at the Albion.

“For him it’s now time to shine and he’s been doing that, I’ve watched some of the games. He’s a breath of fresh air.

“Jed’s got quality, especially in the wide areas when he delivers the balls.

“He asks questions, obviously the attackers haven’t been there to put it in the goal at the moment but he keeps going it and they will score goals.

“Set-piece delivery as well, he’s fantastic. He’s got great energy, Jed, he works extremely hard for the team and is a great signing for West Brom.”

26 West Brom trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

The Verdict:

Jed Wallace was a great player for Millwall and did well for the side across his time with the club.

Since moving to West Brom over the summer, he’s showed he can contribute in that side as well and will look to continue to have an impact over the season.

Millwall are coping okay without him but when he had been at the club for so long, you can understand why they feel a presence is gone at the Den.

Wallace returns to Millwall with the Baggies later in October and will no doubt get a good reception from his old club.