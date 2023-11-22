Highlights Leeds United are unlikely to sell Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window.

The financial situation at Leeds means there is no pressure to sell any players.

Keeping both Summerville and Gnonto would strengthen the squad and their attitude and application have been impressive.

Paul Robinson has made a key Leeds United January transfer window prediction.

The winter market could be an important part of this season for the Whites as they look to bridge the gap to the automatic promotion places.

While Daniel Farke may be hoping to improve his first team squad in order to compete for a place back in the Premier League, he may also have to contend with interest in some of his top stars.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are likely to attract attention after the intense speculation that surrounded their future last summer.

Serie A side Lazio have already been linked with a potential move to sign Gnonto on loan in January, with a €15 million (£13.1 million) option to make it permanent in the summer.

Will Leeds United cash in on Summerville and Gnonto in January?

Robinson believes that Leeds will be able to hold onto both players beyond the upcoming January window.

He has claimed that the Whites are under no financial pressure to cash in on either player, which should help strengthen the club’s negotiating position.

“Whether Summerville or Gnonto moves, I don’t think either of them will in January, in all honesty,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds.

“I think there’s too good a thing going on at Leeds at the moment.

“There’s no financial pressure to sell any players.

“We know that Willy wanted to move at the start of the season, didn’t get his move, manager’s kept him, and he looks as if he’s getting back to playing at a level where you’d expect him.

“He’s not moped around or sulked about not getting his move.

“He’s not sulked about not playing every week. Every times he comes on the pitch there’s the attitude and the application from both of them.

“From the club’s point of view you’re only weakening the squad by selling either of them.

“If you’ve got both of them who are applying themselves and playing in the right way I don’t think there’s a reason to sell either of them.

“If one of them were to go for whatever reason I don’t think, in fact I know, it wouldn’t affect the other.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the top two after 16 games.

The gap to the chasing pack outside of the play-off places is also five points.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash with Rotherham United on 24 November.

What can we expect from Leeds United in January?

Leeds will surely look to find potential improvements to Farke’s first team squad, as the right additions could make a difference in their battle for promotion to the Premier League.

However, there will likely be interest in their top players, especially Gnonto given the speculation that surrounded him in the summer.

The Yorkshire outfit could be one of the busier clubs in the Championship during this month.

However, Robinson is right to point out that the financial situation at Leeds should mean that there is less pressure on them to do business in January than for other clubs in the division, which is a positive.