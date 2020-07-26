Paul Robinson gives judgement on Jack Harrison’s situation at Leeds United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has praised the club for extending Jack Harrison’s stay at Elland Road by another loan deal following discussions with his parent club Manchester City.

It has emerged that Leeds have struck a deal which would see Harrison sign a third successive season-long loan deal with the Whites before potentially joining the club on a permanent deal next summer – with Phil Hay having confirmed this development last week.

Harrison has been a regular feature in Marcelo Bielsa’s side during the last two campaigns, and the tricky 23-year-old played a vital role in Leeds’ successful promotion push this term as he scored six goals and registered eight assists during his 46 league appearances.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson has described Harrison’s performances as “outstanding” this campaign, while he also credited the club with producing a clever piece of business in renewing the winger’s loan deal while agreeing a provisional deal for next summer.

“I would have signed him as soon as possible, he’s been outstanding this season,” Robinson said.

“With the Leeds finances, this could be a deal that’s structured so they can spend even more money on bolstering the squad for the Premier League.

“If they don’t have to pay the money to buy him until the end of the season, they can use that money to strengthen the squad. That would be even better.

“You’re getting a 12-month loan, an interest-free loan basically, and the Leeds finances will be even better after a season in the Premier League.

“If they can do it like that then it’s a very clever deal to pull off.”

Hay has suggested that Leeds’ initial option to sign Harrison on a permanent basis expired at the end of May, but last week’s update suggests the Whites’ hierarchy have already renegotiated terms with Manchester City which delays the decision on a permanent deal until next summer.

The Verdict

The news of Harrison’s latest loan spell represents a massive boost for Leeds so soon after their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed, and it can only be a positive that the Whites are looking to complete business early in the summer.

There is a very good reason why Harrison is so high on Leeds’ shopping list given his performances this term, and Robinson is absolutely correct in the sense that another loan move means the Whites can re-direct their funds to other areas of the squad.

The confirmation of Harrison’s extended stay at Elland Road is an excellent start to the summer transfer window, but Leeds fans will now be eager to discover whether the club is able to complete a deal for Ben White who has also been a top performer this season.