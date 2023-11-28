Highlights Nick Hammond will remain at Leeds United until the end of the summer window.

Paul Robinson is sceptical about this decision from the Whites' hierarchy because his appointment is only a temporary one.

Hammond's experience and negotiation skills will be valuable as Leeds face potential bids for their key players in upcoming transfer windows.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is worried about the potential effects of Nicky Hammond remaining at Elland Road until the end of the summer, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Hammond initially came in on a short-term contract as a football advisor - and will have played a big part behind the scenes during the summer transfer window.

He was a much-needed figure amid all the uncertainty regarding the club's takeover situation, how much the new owners would spend, who would come and who would go.

It was a hectic window with plenty of players departing and others being heavily linked with moves away from Elland Road, but Hammond played his part in ensuring Daniel Farke had the squad he desired, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Glen Kamara all arriving in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

A new director of football was set to be appointed by October - but that appointment is yet to materialise and Hammond will now stay on at Elland Road until the end of next summer.

What did Paul Robinson say about Leeds United's decision to retain Nicky Hammond?

This has been seen as a good move by many Leeds fans - but former White Robinson is a little more sceptical.

He said: "The fact that it’s temporary doesn’t fill you with confidence. The window was decent, they had a decent window. If he’s there on a temporary basis you question why that is when he’s allowed to make certain decisions.

"Maybe he’s not allowed to make decisions, we’re not privy to that information. If he’s there to facilitate what the manager wants and sanction what he wants, players he does and doesn’t want then there’s a role there.

"If you’re given somebody the power of a sporting director or director of football who is in a temporary situation you question what his scouting network’s like, what his long-term plans are.

"I don’t know, he may want the job long-term but they may not want him long-term. We don’t know what the situation is, but anyone in that position with so much power you would question why it’s only temporary.

"You mirror it up to Manchester United, you look at Erik ten Hag. He’s had a stay of execution because there’s nobody to pull the trigger, nobody to sack him.

"Performances there haven’t been great, yes they’re playing well in the Premier League, but because of the restructuring at the top of the club with people in temporary charge and in temporary positions there’s nobody there to make solid footballing decisions.

"I hope that’s not the case at Leeds."

Are Leeds United right to retain Nicky Hammond?

Hammond is a very experienced figure, having previously worked at the likes of Celtic, Newcastle United and Reading in the past.

He was particularly successful at the latter, managing to negotiate some brilliant deals for the Royals during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Considering there will be plenty of bids for some of their key players in the next couple of windows, having him as an excellent negotiator will be extremely valuable.

Being praised for his part in the Royals generating decent fees for the likes of Matt Mills and Nick Blackman in the past, he could secure high amounts for the likes of Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

If nothing else, his experience should aid the Whites and you can trust him as a key decision maker, even in the interim.