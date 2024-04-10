Highlights Spurs interested in Leeds starlet Pickles due to impressive performances, but face competition from other clubs for his signature.

Top Premier League clubs are now actively scouting young talent to gain an edge, with fear of missing out driving recruitment strategy.

Leeds promotes youth like Gray, giving Pickles hope for future opportunities, while Spurs' track record of promoting young players is poor.

Paul Robinson has explained why Tottenham Hotspur have an interest in Leeds United starlet Ollie Pickles.

The Premier League club has been linked with a move for the 16-year-old after his impressive performances at underage level for the Whites.

Pickles helped the club reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals, and has earned comparisons to Kalvin Phillips.

Spurs face competition from the likes of Newcastle United in the race for his signature, with the teenager yet to put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

He will have to wait until 17 before he signs with a club, but any move away from Elland Road will require a compensation fee to be paid to the Championship club.

Robinson explains Spurs’ Pickles interest

Robinson has explained that top Premier League clubs are now scouring academies in order to find an edge on their rivals.

He believes there is an element of the fear of missing out playing a role in driving the recruitment strategy surrounding young talent.

“The thing with clubs now, not just in this country but globally, is that the recruitment setup is bigger than it has ever been,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“The scouting network and the people employed by clubs to scout players, whether from the ages of five or six or all the way up to poaching Under-18s, everyone is looking for that edge and want the best around.

“There’s a lot of ‘FOMO’ – a fear of missing out – because a lot of these big clubs want these younger players.

“They’re willing to go head-to-head with each other and there’s a lot of transfer fees now for players who are untried and untested.”

Leeds United's promotion of youth

Archie Gray's game time 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Competition Minutes played Championship 3,300 FA Cup 230 EFL Cup 135

Pickles turns 17 in October, meaning he will have to wait until later this year to confirm his first deal, whether it be with Leeds or elsewhere.

Leeds have proven themselves as a club willing to give minutes to underage players under Daniel Farke.

Archie Gray has earned consistent game time this season, becoming a key part of the team since the German’s arrival in the summer.

The opportunity to follow in the 18-year-old’s footsteps could convince Pickles to remain at Elland Road long-term.

The club’s league status could also play a role in determining his future, with the Whites challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a number of young players have struggled to break into the first team at Spurs in recent years, including Leeds loanee Joe Rodon.

Leeds will be keen to tie down Pickles

Leeds will be hoping they can convince Pickles to stay, as losing a promising young star before they even make it to the first team would be a blow.

Gray has been a great example to their academy players that opportunities can be earned at Elland Road.

Pickles should be paying close attention to the midfielder’s progress, as that can give him a clear indication of what he needs to follow in Gray’s footsteps.

Spurs also have a poor track record of promoting younger players, so that should also be something the 16-year-old takes into consideration when choosing where to sign.