Paul Robinson discusses nostalgic signing that would be ‘great’ for Leeds United

Paul Robinson believes that Lewis Cook would be a good signing for Leeds United this summer if the Whites opt to explore the option of bringing the midfielder back to Elland Road.

Leeds nurtured the talent of Cook through their academy, but sold him to AFC Bournemouth ahead of the 2016/17 season. Since then, the midfielder has continued his development with the Premier League club.

However, this season, Bournemouth’s place in the Premier League is under serious threat and Eddie Howe’s side are at risk of dropping out of the top-flight as the 38-game mark draws closer.

For Leeds, they are hoping to be heading in the opposite direction, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side chasing a place back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

And, in the event of that happening, Robinson feels a move for Cook would be a good one, even if the talk of the 23-year-old returning to Elland Road is nostalgic.

“I think there will be some top sides that will be looking at him,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“Bournemouth have got themselves in a bit of a predicament. It would be a great signing for Leeds if they could pull something like that off.

“He’s been there four seasons since he left. He’s a good player, I like him, he’s the type of player who would fit into a Leeds side in the Premier League.

“He’s a hard worker, doesn’t score too many goals but puts a shift in and you know what you’re going to get from him.

“Whether it’s a nostalgic signing, whether it’s been touted because of that. He’s been at Leeds before, but he’s at the right age and of the right calibre.”

Cook made 85 appearances for Leeds between 2014 and 2016, and has gone on to make 71 appearances in the Premier League since linking up with Bournemouth.

The Verdict

There is no real evidence that Leeds will chase a deal for Cook, but given his connections with Leeds, there’s going to be a little bit of speculation.

Nostalgia aside, he’d be a great signing. At 23, he’s got his best still ahead of him and his dynamic style of play means he’d suit Bielsa’s system down the to ground.

He’s got pace, a good passing range and bags of energy, which are all attributes Bielsa would look for in a player.

Leeds fans will hope, but whether their dreams come true, who knows.

