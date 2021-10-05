Paul Robinson delivers honest verdict on Sam Johnstone’s recent West Brom displays

Former England international Paul Robinson has admitted that he expects Sam Johnstone to pick up his performance levels following a relatively inconsistent start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The shot-stopper delivered a mixed display in West Bromwich Albion’s recent clash with Stoke City.

After producing a fantastic save to prevent Sam Surridge from opening the scoring from the penalty spot at the bet365 Stadium, Johnstone opted to storm out of his goal in an attempt to put off Nick Powell.

The Stoke midfielder saw the 28-year-old coming and lobbed the ball over him to seal all three points for the Potters.

Johnstone has now failed to keep a clean-sheet in four of his last six appearances for West Brom in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether the keeper is willing to sign a new contract with the Baggies as his current deal is set to expire next year.

A recent report from Football Insider revealed that Tottenham Hotspur had sent a scout to watch Johnstone in action against Preston North End as they eye up a potential swoop.

It is understood that the keeper could be drafted in as a replacement for Hugo Lloris if the Frenchman opts to call time on his spell with Spurs in 2022.

Making reference to Johnstone, Robinson has suggested that the keeper is currently adapting to life in the Championship again following his side’s relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Johnstone is just suffering from a patch of indifferent form.

“The Championship is very different to playing in the Premier League.

“It takes time to get used to that again.

“It is a lot more intense.

“There are a lot more balls thrown into the box because the football is more direct.

“It is just a case of him adapting to the Championship again.

“It is a different way of playing.”

The Verdict

Whilst Johnstone has managed to show glimpses of the form which has allowed him to become a regular member of England’s international set-up this year, he will be determined to improve as a player in the coming months.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for West Brom, the shot-stopper could potentially play a pivotal role in helping his side launch a push for promotion.

Johnstone will also need the players in-front of him to step up to the mark as the Baggies have produced some glaring defensive errors in the Championship this season.

Providing that West Brom are able to get back to winning ways in the second-tier later this month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they push on in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.