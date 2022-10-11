Paul Richardson reacts to Laurence Bassini claims as Birmingham City takeover saga drags on

Paul Richardson has dismissed Laurence Bassini’s claims that he is closing in on a deal to buy Birmingham City as he insists his own arrangement is on track.

It’s been another messy summer for Blues off the pitch, with plenty of speculation surrounding a potential takeover as the controversial current owners look to sell.

It’s well known that Richardson, who is a lifelong fan, is in talks to buy the club along with former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez, with the EFL now scrutinising the deal.

However, Bassini is another who has been linked with Blues previously and he has now stated that he is back involved and ‘close’ to finalising an agreement. Yet, Richardson has strongly denied those claims, as shared by reporter Tom Ross.

“Spoke to Paul Richardson about Bassini claims and he confirms that all is proceeding with him and Maxi Lopez and that the Bassini claim about buying club are rubbish.”

In the meantime, boss John Eustace will be preparing for Blues’ trip to Hull City this weekend as they seek back-to-back wins in the Championship.

The verdict

This is just dragging on and on and it’s not what the Birmingham fans deserve as they’re just getting so many mixed messages from all involved.

In truth, they probably know by now to take whatever they read from certain individuals with a big pinch of salt as it seems a lot of what is said is to suit agendas.

The situation will need to be resolved at some point but until official confirmation comes then it just gives space for all these claims to come out.

