Paul Richardson opens up on collapsed Birmingham City takeover bid

Paul Richardson has opened up on the collapse of his attempted Birmingham City takeover.

It was confirmed last week that the consortium led by the American businessman and Maxi Lopez had failed in their bid to take over the Championship club.

Speaking on Talksport, Richardson offered his verdict on what caused the deal to collapse.

An agreement was initially reached in July with the current owners, but following a period of due diligence (DD), the partners were unable to finalise the last details of the takeover.

The businessman claimed that a lack of compromises meant that it was inevitable that the deal wouldn’t ultimately go through.

He believes that the offer they placed was fair, and that he is happy with how he conducted his business throughout the negotiation process, before pulling out of the agreement.

“We have been there four months or so now, maybe a bit longer, closer to six months in talks, we signed off in July, obviously that’s our time to do our DD,” said Richardson, via Birmingham Live.

“We have done the DD and ended up being November 30, where our time was running out and wanting to extend – and so did the owners.

“We couldn’t come to an agreement after we wanted to adjust some of the deal.

“I can’t really say specifically but there were several stumbling blocks around various things… we put a reasonable deal, we thought, to adjust it because as Simon [Jordan] would know when you start off a deal and you end up in your DD and you find out… it’s very difficult then to move on without adjustments.

“But just no compromise.

“We have gone further than anyone else, as someone said: ‘You crowbarred the door open’.

“The deal was on the table, it was there to be done.

“We haven’t tried to adjust the current deal, it would be only if it was subject to certain things happening.”

Birmingham’s owners will now be preparing for the January transfer window, which opens in just a few weeks.

John Eustace’s side also return to action this weekend, as they face an away trip to Blackpool on 10 December.

The team is currently 14th in the Championship, just three points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This process had become a protracted affair so it came as no surprise that it ultimately collapsed.

It remains to be seen whether Paul Richardson will maintain his commitment to taking over an English football club.

The club is presumably still up for sale, so there is set to be more off-field disruptions at St. Andrew’s for Eustace to have to deal with.

This may also change the club’s plans for the January window, which could have a material impact on the first team squad for the second half of the season.