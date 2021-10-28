Paul Raynor issues Gillingham January transfer window plea

Gillingham are currently struggling towards the bottom end of the League One table and Paul Raynor has told Kent Online that he wants his side to hopefully not ‘be shy in making changes’ when the winter transfer window opens its doors.

The side have managed to go unbeaten in their last two third tier fixtures, seeing off fellow strugglers Doncaster 1-0 and then claiming a valuable draw against Bolton, who harbour promotion ambitions at the other end of the table. However, with the club wanting to distance themselves from the relegation spots, they’ll be eager to kick on and bring in some fresh faces to help them do so in the winter window.

Paul Raynor has echoed these sentiments, telling Kent Online that the side should not ‘be shy’ in making some changes when the winter window does open.

He said: “Hopefully we won’t be shy in making some changes. We have to. If things aren’t working we’re not going to keep doing the same old things, we have to freshen it up and we have to get better.

“We’ve done it consistently wherever we’ve been, we’ve chopped and changed and we’ve got it right and we’ll continue to do that and we’ll get it right again.”

The assistant manager has been at the club since 2019, the same time that longtime co-worker Steve Evans also made the move to the side as boss. The two have a long relationship of working together in football and they’ve continued to do so at the third tier side.

The two have had success before in management and they’ll be hoping that if work can be done to the squad in January, then they can continue to take the Gills forward and push them higher up the league table and bring them more success.

The Verdict

Gillingham are currently in a bit of a bad spot in League One but their last two league results have been promising. If they can continue to eke out those kind of results, then they’re sure to start pulling back up towards the top end of League One.

Steve Evans and Paul Raynor know what it takes to bring success to a club in the EFL, so they’ll want to do similar at Gillingham. If they can utilise the January transfer window effectively, then they’ll be well on track to do so.