‘Paul Pogba as a part ex’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest Man United interest in Jude Bellingham

Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to claims that Jude Bellingham visited Old Trafford on Monday morning.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, pressure is firmly on the likes of Birmingham to keep hold of some of their prized assets and the talent of Bellingham is very much wanted elsewhere.

The young midfielder has been in superb form this season in what has been his breakthrough year at the club – netting three goals and assisting three in the league.

Such form has prompted a number of clubs to show interest, including Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The latter have been interested in Bellingham for some time, and it is now reported that the 16-year-old attended a tour of Old Trafford on Monday morning with his mother and agent.

It is not yet known which club Bellingham will chose to join this summer but with this latest news, it does appear that United are the front runners for his signature.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

With interest, coming in and news of Bellingham’s visit to Old Trafford, countless Blues fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts….

@paulpogba as a part ex 😜 — Chris (@kcjoreilly) March 9, 2020

This has just been a news flash for Sky Sports News — jimlynch (@jimngas) March 9, 2020

unfortunately we cannot turn down 35 million, but if was put in his contract to be loaned back to us for two years imo what would be a massive coup by us. kro — mark gleeson (@mark_bluenose50) March 9, 2020

Anyone else annoyed about Bellingham? Young players always wanting to jump ship and it never really works when they leave too early #BCFC — Ben Hancocks (@ben_hancocks) March 9, 2020

Bellingham has been to Manchester Uniteds traing ground today – just hope we get a good deal out of this #BCFC — Russ Kirby (@ParaKirby29) March 9, 2020

Make Bellingham captain for the last game of the season #bcfc — -Brennan- (@BBABirmingham) March 9, 2020

I’m not even that gutted about Bellingham leaving as it’s a terrific move for him. He’ll play at a club that is renowned for developing world class youngsters without the pressure of the British media. Use the money wisely in the summer please. #BCFC — tom (@tpfo_football) March 4, 2020