Birmingham City

‘Paul Pogba as a part ex’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest Man United interest in Jude Bellingham

Published

48 mins ago

on

Many Birmingham City fans have reacted to claims that Jude Bellingham visited Old Trafford on Monday morning.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, pressure is firmly on the likes of Birmingham to keep hold of some of their prized assets and the talent of Bellingham is very much wanted elsewhere.

The young midfielder has been in superb form this season in what has been his breakthrough year at the club – netting three goals and assisting three in the league.

Such form has prompted a number of clubs to show interest, including Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The latter have been interested in Bellingham for some time, and it is now reported that the 16-year-old attended a tour of Old Trafford on Monday morning with his mother and agent.

It is not yet known which club Bellingham will chose to join this summer but with this latest news, it does appear that United are the front runners for his signature.

With interest, coming in and news of Bellingham’s visit to Old Trafford, countless Blues fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts….


