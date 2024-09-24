Former Queens Park Rangers defender Paul Parker believes the R's can finish in the top half of the Championship table this season, but he admits it may be too soon for them to challenge for the play-offs.

QPR achieved safety last season following a remarkable turnaround under Marti Cifuentes, and they were one of the form teams in the division in the second half of the campaign.

Cifuentes was linked with Sunderland and Burnley this summer, but he remained at Loftus Road, and he brought in nine new players during the transfer window, including the likes of Paul Nardi, Nicolas Madsen, Karamoko Dembele, Koki Saito and Zan Celar.

The Hoops were tipped by many to be one of the dark horses in the division this season, and they extended their unbeaten run to five league games with a 1-1 home draw against Millwall on Saturday.

However, four of those five games have been draws, leaving some R's supporters feeling a little underwhelmed by their start to the campaign, and they currently sit 14th in the table.

Paul Parker issues optimistic QPR verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Parker, who made 129 appearances for QPR between 1987 and 1991, said that he expects his former club to avoid any relegation trouble this season, but while he believes a top-half finish is a realistic ambition, he admitted the play-offs could be a step too far.

"I think QPR can have a good season this year. The Championship is very competitive so I think the play-offs may come too soon, but they can most definitely not have a relegation battle on their hands and they can be a top half side," Parker said.

"Should they be able to go on a good run and get good momentum, then you never know, but you have a good head coach in place to progress the team forward and some good young players coming through and also some more experienced players."

The R's have been without star man Ilias Chair in the early weeks of the season due to a back injury, with Cifuentes revealing last month that the 26-year-old was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen when Chair, who scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 44 games last season, will be available again, but Parker believes his return will be a huge boost for Cifuentes' side.

"He is a player you pay money to see. He is super talented and can be the one to unlock defences," Parker said.

"He is a flair player, but a good team player and I hope he can stay as he can help the team score the goals they are missing right now."

QPR supporters should still be positive about 2024-25 prospects

It may not have been the start to the season that some supporters were expecting, but it has still been a solid opening few weeks of the campaign for QPR.

The R's have remained unbeaten since their opening day defeat against West Bromwich Albion, and while they may be disappointed by home draws against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall, they did pick up an impressive draw at Sheffield United and a victory at Luton Town.

The Hoops have been tough to break down defensively, and although they are missing the attacking threat of Chair, they have still caused problems for teams this season, while the form of Michael Frey has been a huge positive, with the striker netting four goals in seven games in all competitions so far.

The R's will only improve once Chair returns to fitness, and while Parker is right that the play-offs may be out of reach, it is difficult to disagree that a top-half finish could be on the cards.