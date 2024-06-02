Big things were expected of Paul Onuachu when he signed for Southampton for £18 million from Belgian side Genk last year.

Nigerian international Onuachu was a consistent goalscorer for FC Midtjylland in Denmark before he joined Genk in 2019, where he then scored 85 goals in 134 games.

His long-awaited move to Saints went through on deadline day in the 2023 January transfer window, as he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal as he looked to help Nathan Jones' side avoid the drop to the second tier, providing some extra muscle up top in the process.

Southampton were relegated in May, however, and he was loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor in September after failing to make an impression in the Premier League.

With Russell Martin's men now back in the top-flight, the 30-year-old is reportedly on course to leave the south coast as Saints look to shape their squad ahead of a huge summer and season in 2024/25.

It makes complete sense for a permanent move away to happen - he did not impress in his six months playing for the club and Saints should cut their losses on a move that has simply not worked out.

Paul Onuachu has not worked out at Southampton

At the time of his move, the fee for Onuachu seemed a fair price after his impressive goalscoring exploits in both Denmark and Belgium.

Paul Onuachu's Career Record Pre-Southampton (Midtjylland, Vejle Boldklub & Genk) Appearances 326 Goals 164 Assists 34 All competitions, stats according to transfermarkt

With Saints scoring just 17 goals in the first 20 league games of the 2022/23 season, the Nigerian international was brought in to provide some competition for Che Adams and Adam Armstrong, with his 6ft 7in frame giving then-boss Jones an alternate option up-front.

He made his debut for the club as a late substitute just three days after his arrival in a 3-0 loss at Brentford, then started his first game a week later in a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves.

With Jones then sacked on February 12, he did play his part in a huge away win at Chelsea in his third Saints appearance, but that was the only victory that he was involved in on the pitch for the rest of the season and his game-time only decreased as a poor campaign drew to a close under caretaker boss Ruben Selles.

Onuachu made just eight appearances in the final 15 games of the season, starting twice, and could not muster a single goal for the Saints as they were relegated in 20th place with a club-record Premier League low of 25 points.

It was not an ideal start to life at St Mary's for the 30-year-old, and his time at the club seemed realistically already over when Russell Martin was appointed as manager on June 21, with his brand of football a far cry from what suited the towering Nigerian.

Subsequently, he was loaned out to Trabzonspor in September and seriously impressed in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 14 goals in 21 league games as they finished third and qualified for the Europa League.

That successful spell has put Saints in a strong position heading into the summer - Onuachu is surely surplus to requirements, yet has two years left on his contract so they could still recoup a large part of the transfer fee they spent on him after his good form in Turkey.

Paul Onuachu transfer latest as Trabzonspor set their stance

The dust has barely settled on Saints' promotion-winning campaign, yet the rumour mill has already started turning on their summer transfer business - and Onuachu is reportedly a wanted man.

GiveMeSport's sources claim that he is 'on course to hold internal discussions over his future with Russell Martin,' but his St Mary's days look numbered with the Saints boss 'prepared to cash in' and likely spend his departure funds on a new striker that suits the way he wants to set up in the Premier League.

Turkish outlet Fotospor reported in March that Trabzonspor's negotiations for Onuachu were ongoing, but no progress was being made due to Southampton's hesitancy to bring their asking price below €12 million, and Trabzonspor unwilling to go above €10 million despite boss Abdullah Avci wanting him to stay.

Alfie House of The Daily Echo reported last month that Southampton are 'trying to sell (Onuachu) for a transfer fee,' but Trabzonspor are 'trying to agree a loan deal instead,' so it does seem as if the two clubs are apart in their valuation of the Nigerian international.

NTV Spor have also declared that fellow Turkish side Goztepe, who are Saints' sister club and also owned by Sport Republic, will look to sign Onuachu this summer on a permanent deal, with the striker wishing to continue his career in Turkey.

It is clear that Onuachu is going to be of interest to a number of clubs this summer, leaving him and Saints in a win-win situation despite the loss they will almost certainly make on his possible transfer fee.

He could get a move to a team that will play to his strengths and appreciate his abilities, while Southampton would be in line for a lump sum that will be really welcomed by Martin in his search for new players to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.