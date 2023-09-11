Southampton have had a hectic few months since they returned to the Championship.

The club was busy in the transfer market, with several new arrivals coming in after seeing key high-profile players depart the club.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

On the pitch, they have been trying to make a good start to the new season as Russell Martin gets used to his new squad.

It has been a good start but their result against Sunderland last time out will have been a bitter pill to swallow.

Martin has had two weeks to work with his squad and he will be hoping it has given his new signings a chance to settle in and understand what he wants from them.

But while the transfer window is closed in England, deals are still being done abroad, and Southampton don’t look to be done with outgoings as Paul Onuachu closes in on a move.

Which team is Paul Onuachu joining?

Onuachu is a player who has struggled to adapt to Southampton since joining the club in the January transfer window of this year.

The 29-year-old played 11 times in the top flight last season but didn’t score or register a single assist.

He hasn’t featured in the Championship this season, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup game against Gillingham earlier in the season.

The forward now seems to be heading out the exit door, as he closes in on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

What is Paul Onuachu’s stance on leaving Southampton?

It was reported last week that Trabzonspor were interested in signing the Southampton striker, and the two clubs were looking to strike an agreement.

As he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans at St. Mary’s Stadium, it will come as no surprise that it has been reported that the player has pushed for this move to happen.

According to Sabah, Onuachu has asked Southampton to push through a move that will see him join Trabzonspor on a loan deal.

The Nigerian international joined the Saints in an £18 million deal from Belgian side Genk in January, but it is a deal that hasn’t worked out for both player and club.

Plus, with the club having Ross Stewart, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams on their books, there doesn’t seem to be any room for Onuachu this season.

Paul Onuachu closes in on Trabzonspor transfer

The 29-year-old has now landed in Turkey for his medical and was greeted by the club’s fans as he looks to complete his loan move.

The Daily Mail reported that the forward flew in on Sunday to have his medical, so presuming everything went to plan, it would be expected he will be confirmed a Trabzonspor player very soon.

Onuachu wasn’t short of interest during the summer, with it being claimed, that Union Berlin, Galatasaray, and Al-Taawoun of Saudi Arabia were all keen on the player, but a deal failed to materialise.

He now looks set to end his torrid six months on the South Coast and play his football in Turkey for the 2023/24 season.

When is Paul Onuachu out of contract at Southampton?

The move to Turkey will only be a short-term fix, however, as Onuachu is under contract St Mary's until the summer of 2026.

That means Southampton will have a decision to make once his spell away comes to an end.

According to Capology, the striker was on £30,000 per week last term.