Paul Mullin to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough are prioritising a deal to sign a striker this summer.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Cambridge United forward Paul Mullin is attracting interest from Neil Warnock’s side.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful campaign with the League Two club after finding the net on 33 occasions to help the club to secure automatic promotion to the third tier.

Mullin’s contract is due to expire in the coming weeks and while the newly-promoted side are keen to keep him, it seems that a move to the Championship could be on the cards with Middlesbrough and Preston North End said to be leading to way.

But would he be a good signing for Middlesbrough? Let’s take a look.

20 facts about Middlesbrough’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Britt Assombalonga is 28 years old True False



Is it a good potential move?

There’s no doubt that this is exactly the sort of signing that Middlesbrough need.

Funds are limited this summer and so the Teessiders will be scouring the market for strikers who have a proven track record in front of goal.

After netting 33 times last term, there’s every chance that the 26-year-old could come in and really hit the ground running.

Would he start?

It all depends on the business that Middlesbrough do this summer.

With Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher moving on it means that Chuba Akpom is the only senior striker on the books of the club, but even he is being linked with a move away.

Middlesbrough will be looking to sign at least two new strikers and at present it would seem that Paul Mullin would be firmly in the mix for a starting role.

What does he offer?

The easy answer to this is that Paul Mullin is a goalscorer.

Any player who nets 33 times in a season has to be considered as a potent option to lead the line and the 26-year-old certainly does that.

Mullin has also played off both flanks previously and that’s where his pace and movement could make him a real asset to Neil Warnock’s side.