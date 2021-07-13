Paul Mullin to Charlton Athletic: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get some more new faces in between now and the start of the season as they look to challenge for promotion in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks have had a decent opening to the window with some good arrivals being sorted out but Nigel Adkins will know more needs to be done.

Alan Nixon is reporting that the Addicks are showing an interest in former Cambridge United star Paul Mullin, then, as they bid to add to their attack.

Here, we break down the potential move…

Is it a good potential move?

There’s certainly a lot to like about it on paper.

Mullin had an excellent season for Cambridge last year in Sky Bet League Two and the thought process will be he’s now ready to step up to a top-level side in League One, that must be in his mind after opting to leave the U’s earlier this summer.

Charlton have room available for a new forward in their squad and Mullin could be a shrewd option to look at.

Would he start?

There’s every chance.

It perhaps depends on what Charlton boss Adkins wants to do with his forward line as he played three up front often last year with two wide-men and Jayden Stockley through the middle, so the former Preston man returning to the Addicks could be in the way of Mullin.

However, he’s certainly a player capable of pushing for a start and there’s every chance he’ll be able to do that.

What does he offer?

He’s a clever forward with good technical attributes and close ball control, as well as proving very mobile in the final third.

Indeed, you could actually see him dovetailing with Jayden Stockley particularly well with the different attributes they offer, whilst he also has a clear eye for goal after scoring over 30 times last season for Cambridge.

