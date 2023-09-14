Wrexham have had an up and down start to life back in the English Football League.

The Red Dragons sealed their long-awaited return to the EFL last season and headed into this League Two campaign with very high expectations.

Of course, that is down to who owns the football club and what they've done since they’ve been in charge.

Wrexham have gone from the underdogs to the side everyone wants a piece of, and their recent transfer business, including this summer, has meant they should be fighting near the top end of League Two this season.

While the players continue to adapt to the new league, one player who has had to sit back and watch his teammates play the opening games is striker Paul Mullin.

Here, at Football League World, we have taken a look at the latest news involving Mullin and if there are any injury updates...

What was Paul Mullin’s injury?

In 2021, Mullin went from potentially playing in League One with Cambridge United to dropping into the National League with Wrexham.

It was considered a surprise by many, as Mullin had just scored 32 goals in 46 League Two games for Cambridge and was being looked at by many EFL sides.

But Mullin took the surprise route to non-league and hasn’t looked back since, scoring 64 goals in 84 league appearances.

So, when Wrexham sealed promotion to League Two last season, there was anticipation of whether Mullin would continue his scoring rate in the league above. But his start to the campaign was halted, as in the club’s pre-season game against Manchester United, Mullin suffered a nasty injury.

In an accidental collision with Man United’s former goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, Mullin suffered a punctured lung, which resulted in him missing several weeks of football.

Is Paul Mullin available for Wrexham?

There was never a real time frame on when Mullin could return, as the club was giving the forward as much time as he needed to recover.

Mullin spent some of his recovery at Rob McElhenney’s home in the USA before returning to the UK.

Wrexham’s transfer business took a different turn, as the club was weighing up options to replace Mullin and they drafted in experienced free agent Steven Fletcher.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers wasn’t only a good day because of the result; the game also saw the return of Mullin in a Wrexham shirt.

The 28-year-old was named on the bench for the game, and in the 60th minute, he was brought on by manager Phil Parkinson.

He seemed to negotiate his 30 or so minutes involved well and he is likely to be involved again this weekend but it would be a shock if he started against Grimsby Town.

What has Phil Parkinson said about Paul Mullin’s return?

Mullin’s return will be a delight to Wrexham fans and the club’s manager, but the forward will no doubt not be rushed, and it may take him a few more games to get up to full fitness.

After the game against Doncaster, Parkinson was asked about when he thinks Mullin will be at his best condition and he told BBC:: “Difficult question, but I thought he looked sharp when he came on.

"For 30 minutes he put a really good shift for the team. He's a fit lad."

Obviously, Mullin is probably a few weeks behind still, but the team will be glad he is back on the pitch, and as the games come thick and fast, it will not be long before Mullin is starting games for Wrexham once again.