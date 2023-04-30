Paul Merson has ridiculed Sheffield United’s promotion celebration.

The Sky Sports pundit questioned the Blades for using a trophy as part of their ceremony recognising their automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The former forward criticised the club for coming second in the Championship, claiming that trophies shouldn’t be handed out just for gaining promotion.

Merson slams Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom’s side confirmed their place in the top flight for next season last Wednesday evening with a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 win over Preston North End, the players and staff took to the pitch at Bramall Lane to commemorate the achievement.

However, Merson made fun of the Yorkshire club for their use of a trophy in the celebrations.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 55-year-old poked fun at celebrating coming second in the table.

“What's the trophy for?” asked Merson, via the Daily Mail.

“I got to the final of table tennis at Butlin's, and I didn't get anything.

“I got beat in the final! Why should they get anything? A trophy for second?

“Brilliant going up, but you don't have a trophy for second.

“You don't get a trophy for finishing second in the Olympics and that's the ultimate, ultimate.

“They've just come second in the league, and they're getting a trophy.

“You don't get a trophy, you get a medal for coming second in the Olympics that you work for, for four years.”

Heckingbottom’s side secured second with three games spare, confirming their place in the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Blades face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in their final two games of the season, with the campaign concluding next Monday. Both those games are away from home, with yesterday's meeting with Preston the Blades' final home game.

Is Merson's criticism of Sheffield United fair?

Merson was obviously speaking in jest when criticising United and this is a real nothingburger of an issue.

Heckingbottom’s side have done well to seal a top two place so comfortably and a celebration at Bramall Lane was always going to follow.

The team has worked hard to ensure their place back in the top flight with a consistent year of good performances.

The winners of the play-offs also earn a trophy during their promotion celebrations, and they can finish anywhere between third and sixth.

So maybe earning promotion does warrant one in its own right even if the team ultimately finishes second in the league table.