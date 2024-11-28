Paul Merson has expressed his approval regarding Coventry City's appointment of Frank Lampard.

Speaking to Sky Sports after City gave official confirmation that the 46-year-old had been appointed as head coach at the CBS Arena, Merson believes that Lampard will be able to galvanise the Sky Blues and achieve an upturn in fortunes.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder becomes the latest man in the dugout in this part of the Midlands, four weeks after Mark Robins saw his seven-and-a-half year tenure come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Derby County.

There was long-standing speculation in the weeks which have followed that Lampard, who has previous experience at this level with the Rams in 2018/19, would become Robins' successor, and talks have eventually reached their conclusion ahead of a home fixture with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Related Coventry City: Doug King reacts to Frank Lampard appointment Coventry City have officially confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard

Paul Merson reacts as Coventry City appoint Frank Lampard

Merson, who experienced three seasons at Championship level throughout his successful career with Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, voiced his pleasure regarding the decision to appoint Lampard, believing that the former Chelsea and Everton boss doesn't get as much credit as he potentially deserves.

"I like Frank as a manager," Merson said. "People forget what he did at Chelsea the first time around.

Frank Lampard's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Derby County 57 26 15 16 45.6% Chelsea 84 44 15 25 52.4% Everton 44 12 8 24 27.3% Chelsea (interim) 11 1 2 8 9.1%

"I know they had a transfer embargo. But, the players he brought through were absolutely amazing.

"I'm a big fan of his, he loves football, he wants to get back (into management). I think he proves that every time. Every time he loses his job, he wants to jump straight back on the horse and go again."

"He believes in his ability. And, I really think this is a good job.

"I think he can get Coventry rolling. I think they're in a false position at the moment, and if they can get on a run, who knows? They could get in the play-offs.

"There's a long way to go in this Championship, and I like the appointment. I'm really pleased for him and I hope he does well. He's a good man."

In modern football, it has almost become a trend for teams, even in the second tier, to explore different avenues towards success and appoint new bosses from across the continent.

However, Merson is also pleased by the fact that Coventry have opted to give a homegrown head coach the opportunity to progress with the club.

"I think that's another good thing - we're talking about Hull looking at bringing in people from Turkey. It's hard. This is the best second tier in the world. There's no league like this underneath the Premier League," Merson added.

"You go to Serie A and La Liga and the leagues below are nowhere near the standard of the Championship, and you need people who know their football. You have to have knowledge.

"It does help with being an English manager, and I say that because you haven't got time to settle.

"The games come thick and fast, the international breaks are over until March, and it is relentless. I've played in this league a couple of times and the games come thick and fast now."

"It's the same with a player. If you buy a foreign player you have to give them time to settle. But, you don't get a lot of time, you play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

"Look at Middlesbrough - my old team - they absolutely destroyed Oxford at the weekend, and then they couldn't score against Blackburn.

"That's how hard this league is. So, I like the appointment of Frank, I like it a lot."

Frank Lampard has a point to prove after Coventry City appointment

Whilst the initial idea of appointing Lampard came with a mixed reception, there's no doubt that his two recent spells with Everton and Chelsea will fuel extra motivation for the Londoner to succeed with the Sky Blues.

Having been able to galvanise a young squad at Derby five years ago, there is hope that a similar feat can be achieved at the CBS, especially as many will view the current crop at his disposal as stronger than the side moulded at Pride Park which made it to the Championship play-off final.

With the talent on show throughout the squad, the current stature of the club and its potential in the years to come, Lampard does have a point to prove, but there is every chance that he is able to grow his own managerial profile in sync with Coventry.