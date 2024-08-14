Highlights Rooney urged to be patient with Plymouth squad by Merson in face of rough start.

Paul Merson has warned Wayne Rooney that he needs to be patient with his Plymouth Argyle squad after their 4-0 drubbing to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Rooney is back in charge of a Championship side for the new season, taking over at Home Park over the summer.

His previous stint in the second division with Birmingham City ended in disaster, lasting just 15 games before being dismissed.

The 38-year-old is under pressure to perform as Pilgrims manager, otherwise his managerial career will be under significant threat.

But a 4-0 loss in his opening game in charge saw Rooney take aim at his players for their dismal performance.

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 15 2 4 9 13.33

Paul Merson issues Rooney warning

Merson believes that Rooney needs to be patient with his players as it might take time for things to click, and for results to come.

However, the 56-year-old has claimed that this weekend’s clash against Hull City is now already an important one after Plymouth’s horrific result last weekend.

"It was the way they played," said Merson, via Sky Sports.

"The way Wayne talked afterwards and said they didn't really listen, that weren't the plan; that's the worry. But that's what Wayne's up against.

"It's hard. When you've been where he's been, and he's got to keep on telling these players constantly what they've got to do, that takes some getting used to.

“I think he's gonna have to be patient, and I think [this weekend's game against Hull] is already a big football match.

“I really do."

Rooney’s other experience in management includes a stint at Derby County, where he earned praise for his work and positive results.

However, the Rams’ financial issues behind the scenes meant that they suffered relegation to League One, with the former England international departing as a consequence.

Rooney also managed in the US with MLS side DC United where he oversaw 14 wins from 53 games in charge.

Rooney criticises 4-0 Plymouth loss

Rooney expressed his anger after the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The Plymouth boss was critical of his players, suggesting that they failed to do the basics of what he wants from the team.

"I'm disappointed, angry, surprised,” said Rooney, via the BBC.

"I think from everything we've seen from the players throughout pre-season today was a surprise to me.

"We knew it was important to try and get through the first 20 minutes and then try and get some composure and some calmness to the game, and we didn't manage to do that.

"I think the basics of the game today was not good enough and for me that's not acceptable.”

Rooney’s career rests on positive Plymouth stint

If Rooney is going to carve out a long managerial career for himself then he needs this Plymouth role to go well.

Another disaster like at Birmingham, and it’s difficult to see how another club could appoint him as their head coach.

The 4-0 loss is a terrible starting point, but he still has plenty of time to turn things around.

A good performance is needed against Hull this weekend, otherwise supporters could start to get very worried and potentially turn on him already, as the 4-0 performance was just as bad as the result suggests.