Paul Lewis reacts after opening Northampton Town account at Salford City

Paul Lewis was delighted to get off the mark in Cobblers colours and insists ‘we’re all fighting for the same cause’ as Northampton look to continue their impressive start to life back in the fourth tier.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Salford City wasn’t enough to lift Northampton Town into the automatic promotion places or shift Salford’s slow start to the campaign. However, Cobblers midfielder Lewis was delighted to open his account for the club and net the opener in front of the travelling Northampton faithful.

A 90th-minute equaliser from Ammies defender Ashley Eastham sealed a late point, as the hosts cancelled out Mitchell Pinnock and Lewis’ goals for a share of the spoils on game week nine of the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

A long throw wasn’t dealt with and Lewis was open at the back post to nod home not only the opener, but also his account for Jon Brady’s side. Tom King in the Salford net was unable to avert the danger and the 26-year-old reeled off to celebrate in front of a packed out away end behind the goal.

After arriving at Sixfields this summer, Saturday’s goal was Lewis’ first for the club and the midfielder outlined how special it was to register it in front of the travelling supporters.

“I was buzzing to get my first goal. I missed a few chances in the Scunthorpe game and it felt like an age since I last scored, so to get off the mark feels really good, especially in front of the fans – they were unbelievable again,” exclaimed Lewis when speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, following the whistle.

Despite the late heartbreak to deny the Cobblers of all three points, Lewis remained positive, and credited a Salford side that he deems a strong outfit.

“It’s obviously disappointing to concede so late but any point on the road is a good one and now we move onto the next game and look to take three points at home. Lewis further added: “Salford is a tough place to go and they have some good players, so I think we see it as a good point.”

Following their relegation from Sky Bet League One last season, it’s been a strong start to the season for Northampton upon their return to the fourth tier. The Cobblers currently place 5th but are within touching distance of the division’s front runners, which has impressed Lewis since his summer arrival from fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

“It’s a great squad and there’s been a great togetherness between all the players. We’re all fighting for the same cause and that should stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Despite a multitude of matches across the EFL in midweek, League Two doesn’t kick back off until Saturday afternoon. After two consecutive draws in the league, Northampton will be hopeful they can return to winning ways when they welcome newly-promoted Sutton United to Sixfields.

The Verdict

Lewis has featured in eight of Northampton’s nine league matches this season, and with Cobblers boss Brady tweaking the system against Salford this past weekend, it gave Lewis much more licence to get forward into attacking midfield positions.

Unlocking a midfielder that can hold base in front of the defence whilst also venturing into attacking positions could be key for Northampton, and it will be interesting to see how Lewis builds on this performance.

If he’s given the licence to travel forward and join others in the final third, it’s unlikely to be the last time we see Lewis wheeling away in celebration this season, as Northampton look to continue chasing the front runners of the division from fifth position.