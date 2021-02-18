Paul Lambert’s future at Ipswich Town: What do we know so far? Is a sacking likely to happen?

The controversy surrounding referee Darren Drysdale has dominated the headlines over the past few days, giving Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert a partial break from scrutiny.

Inconsistent results and significant fan unrest have made this a difficult period for the Tractorboys manager and his future remains very uncertain.

We’ve outlined what we know so far to examine whether a sacking is likely anytime soon.

What do we know so far?

There’s been unrest for some time now but things seem to have reached fever pitch.

Lambert seems to have lost parts of the fanbase completely, with some supporters so incensed that they threw flares into the training ground earlier this week causing a session to be abandoned.

It may not be the right way to make the point but it’s clearly a view shared by many, including former Ipswich striker Darren Bent, who took to Twitter to call for change.

What exactly is going on at @IpswichTown , flares , protests the lot clearly something isn’t right , this club holds a special place in my heart and at the heart of that club are some of the nicest people you could ever meet, when there not happy clearly there needs to be change — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) February 15, 2021

Bent’s views are in accordance with The East Anglian Daily Times, who called for Lambert to be replaced back in January, but the decision lies with owner Marcus Evans.

Evans staunchly reiterated his support of Lambert back in January and there’s been nothing to suggest his mind has been changed since.

Is a sacking likely to happen?

Until we hear anything further from Evans on the matter, it seems as though Lambert may hold onto his job.

Realistically, the hammer should drop as soon as he falls far enough back from the play-offs for their chances of a top-six finish to be over because the Ipswich owner surely can’t be happy with the side not competing in the League One play-offs for two straight years.

Nothing from the past two years suggest that Evans is ready to pull the trigger, however.

It could be a frustrating end of the season for Ipswich.