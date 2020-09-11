Paul Lambert opens up on Ipswich Town player’s future amid rejected transfer offer

Paul Lambert has opened up on Kayden Jackson’s future, with the Ipswich Town boss revealing that the club have rejected a bid from AFC Bournemouth for the striker.

Bournemouth are on the lookout for a new striker following the departure of Callum Wilson to Newcastle United, with Jackson emerging as a potential replacement.

Jackson only has one year left on his contract at Portman Road, though the club do have the option to extend that by another year if they wish.

The striker has rejected fresh contract offers from the club in recent times, though, leaving his future looking uncertain ahead of the new League One season.

Ipswich, however, have rejected a bid from AFC Bournemouth for the 26-year-old, thought to be in the region of around £1million.

Lambert will be keen to keep hold of Jackson ahead of this season, after the forward scored 11 goals and chipped in with seven assists for the Tractor Boys in League One last term.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Lambert said: “I found out that we’d had a bid after the game (against Arsenal’s U21) on Tuesday night, but I don’t think it was up to Marcus’s valuation.

“That might transpire, I don’t know. That’s up to Bournemouth what they want to do.

“I spoke to Kayden the other day and he was really good, really professional about it all. There’s no problem there.

“I think any player wants to improve and if it’s an opportunity to step up to a higher level and earn more money (he might want to go) but it will be up to Marcus what he wants to do with it if it comes in.”

The Verdict

Fair play to Ipswich for standing firm and not letting Jackson go on the cheap.

Bournemouth have money to spend, but Ipswich effectively have Jackson for another two years given that they have an option in his contract.

He’s an important player for Paul Lambert’s side and contributed to plenty of goals last term, but even if he does leave, they have got to cover their own backs.