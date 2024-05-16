Paul Lambert has claimed he cannot predict who will go through Thursday night’s play-off semi-final between Leeds United and Norwich City.

The 54-year-old previously managed the Canaries from 2009 to 2012, and guided them to promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner is now two wins away from achieving the same feat with the club over a decade later.

However, he must overcome another former Norwich boss in Daniel Farke, who will be in the other dugout at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

A 0-0 draw in the first leg means this is effectively a one-game knockout tie, where the winner at Leeds will face either Southampton or West Brom in the final on 26 May.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Paul Lambert gives Leeds v Norwich play-off verdict

Lambert has admitted that he is unable to predict whether Norwich can gain promotion or not, suggesting it is a 50/50.

He also believes that both sides’ form going into the match becomes irrelevant once the game gets underway, as teams can rise or fall due to the size of the occasion, and the pressure it brings.

“I can’t call if Norwich will get back into the Premier League, it’s really tough,” said Lambert via Betway.

“You can go into it with the best form and lose, or you can get up with the worst form and get through it.

“I think you toss the coin and take your chances and and whether the team gets there, they'll get there and that they've got to be in the position to have a chance.”

It was an even contest between the two clubs when they met at Carrow Road last weekend, with neither side doing enough to grab a match-winning goal.

The two teams cancelled each other out, leading to a 0-0 draw going into the second leg at Elland Road.

Championship play-off battle

Wagner has experience of guiding a team to promotion success in the Championship play-offs, having done so with Huddersfield Town in 2017.

Meanwhile, Farke led Norwich to automatic promotion twice during his time in charge at Carrow Road.

The winners of Thursday night’s game will meet either Southampton or West Brom in the final, with the first leg of their semi-final also finishing 0-0.

Carlos Corberan is another coach with play-off experience with Huddersfield, with the Spaniard leading the Terriers to the final in 2022 where they lost to Nottingham Forest.

Russell Martin has no play-off experience as a manager but achieved success in this format as a player prior to his coaching career.

Norwich will be underdogs at Leeds

Leeds will be tipped by many people to win the play-offs despite the poor form they showed in the closing stages of the season.

A win away at Elland Road will be quite difficult, and Norwich will be up against a tough atmosphere in Yorkshire.

But if they can get past the Whites then they have every chance of sealing promotion to the top flight.

Thursday’s game will be massive for both clubs, and could even have a say in determining the immediate future of either manager in the dugout at Elland Road.