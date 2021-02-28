Paul Lambert makes big admission about his Ipswich Town future

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is “99%” certain he will leave the club if a rumoured takeover by American businessman Brett Johnson is completed.

It was reported earlier in the week that Johnson is close to completing a deal to buy the club for £17.5million, and are planning to install Paul Cook as Lambert’s replacement in the dugout at Portman Road.

Now it seems as though Lambert is resigned to his fate, providing the takeover is indeed completed.

Speaking about whether he expects to be at Ipswich once the takeover is completed, Lambert jokingly told the BBC: “When I came in this morning, Paul Cook was sat in my office.”

On a more serious note, the 51-year-old went on to add: “I’m 99% I’m not going to be here – when a new takeover comes, it wouldn’t matter if you’re sitting top of the table, 99% of the time normally the manager’s on his way. That’s football.”

Despite his worrying prediction about his own future, Lambert does seem to believe that the takeover is one that is necessary for the club.

Revealing what he knows about the reports, the Scotsman explained: “I spoke to him (current owner Marcus Evans) on Thursday and last night – I don’t know much more than you guys which you might find bizarre.

“But the club definitely needs it, 100% – it needs investment badly, it needs help badly.”

Ipswich are currently eighth in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-offs, having picked up their fifth win in 13 league games with victory over Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I think you do have to some sympathy for Lambert.

To continue to do your job when you know you are going to lose it soon must not be easy given you know it has little more to offer you, and that is the difficult situation the Ipswich boss appears to find himself in right now.

Indeed, the fact that Lambert appears to accept that this takeover needs to happen for the club, despite its worrying consequences for him, is certainly admirable.

Even so, with plenty of Ipswich fans having been left far from happy by the club’s overall trajectory since Lambert’s appointment in October 2018, you feel many will still be relieved to hear this update from the Ipswich boss.