Paul Lambert issues timely update on key player’s future at Ipswich Town amid Premier League interest

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that midfielder Flynn Downes has been badly advised on a few things regarding a transfer away from the Tractor Boys.

Downes has been the subject to a lot of speculation regarding his future with a number of Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace, interested in the player.

He then handed in a transfer request at the club and on Sunday he was not included in the squad that played against Wigan Athletic in the first match of the 2020/21 League One season.

Ipswich won the game, and afterwards Lambert was in reflective mood on the current situation regarding Downes claiming he has been advised badly on a number of different things.

Speaking to TWTD, Lambert said: “The kid’s head is all over the place, he’s training. The guys at the minute are playing fabulously well. I don’t know what will happen with Flynn, whether he goes or whether he stays, I really don’t know.

“As I said before, I think he’s been badly advised on a lot of things, it’s not his fault. My job is his welfare, which was why I let him away for a few days. He’s training but that’s where it is.”

Can you get 100% in this Ipswich Town quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Who is Jordan Rhodes playing for now? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Huddersfield Leeds United

The Verdict

Downes should leave the club and put an end to the dispute as he is now making an impact on the whole of the League One side regarding questioning and media coverage.

Ipswich won the game well on Sunday but they have to make sure that if Downes does leave, they can get in a replacement who plays the same sort of role that is needed for the Tractor Boys.

It will certainly be a transfer to keep watching, and there could well be a few twists and turns to come just yet.