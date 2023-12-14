Highlights Stoke City's recent stagnation and lack of success in the Championship necessitate a crucial appointment for their next manager.

Former manager Alex Neil was sacked after a poor run of results and failed to turn the club's fortunes around despite backing in the transfer market.

The pressure is on Stoke City's decision-makers to make the right choice for their next manager, says Paul Lambert, with potential options including up-and-coming foreign coaches and proven EFL coaches.

Stoke City must get their next manager appointment right due to their struggles since returning to the Championship, former Potters boss Paul Lambert has exclusively told Football League World.

Alex Neil was sacked earlier this week on the back of Saturday's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which was a fourth loss on the bounce and stretched their winless run to six games.

That became seven on Wednesday as led by interim boss Paul Gallagher, Stoke drew 1-1 with managerless Swansea City at the Bet365 Stadium to leave them 19th in the Championship - only two points above the relegation zone.

Neil took charge last August, jumping ship from Sunderland in a controversial move, and has been well backed in the transfer market but has ultimately been unable to turn fortunes around.

Games Wins Losses Draws Win % 66 22 31 13 33% Alex Neil at Stoke City as per Transfermarkt

"They'll be under pressure"

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Lambert suggested that the 42-year-old could have no real complaints at losing his job but backed him to bounce back elsewhere.

He said: “I think Alex will know himself - if you don’t get results and things don’t go well at a club with expectancy, then it tends to come for you. He’ll know that himself so I don’t think that will have been a great surprise to him.

“If you don’t get results, then you know what can happen. Alex has done a good job wherever he’s been, and I’m sure he’ll bounce back and go again once he has a rest.”

2023/24 is the club's sixth season since they were relegated to the Championship and despite spending plenty of money under multiple managers, their highest league finish has been 14th.

Lambert, who took charge for the final 15 games of the 2017/18 campaign but was unable to lead them clear of relegation, has warned that this next appointment is vital for the Potters and that there is pressure on the club chiefs to get it right.

“They could do," he said when asked whether Stoke may look to hire an up-and-coming foreign coach given the early success of Marti Cifuentes at QPR and Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday.

"They very well could do. What I do think is, whoever is picking the new manager has to get it right because of what has happened in the last few years.

“They’ll be under pressure. QPR was a free-hit after Gareth had been in there. Whoever goes in will have to get this one right. Hopefully, they do because it’s a brilliant club.

“When I went back there with Ipswich, the Stoke fans gave me a really good reception, which was really nice, so I think they appreciated what we tried to do there.

“This time I think the pressure’s on the people that are going to hire the new manager to get it right because they deserve it. It’s a great club.”

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter emerged as an early target but has reportedly rejected their approach.

It appears the Potters are looking to hire a proven EFL coach. According to Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, John Eustace, who was controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City earlier this term, and Tony Mowbray, who was sacked by Sunderland earlier this month, are two of the current frontrunners, with ex-Fulham boss Slavisa Jakanovic also on their radar.

The Telegraph's John Percy has reported that former R's boss Mick Beale and recently sacked Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom are also in the running while Blackburn Rovers' Jon Dahl Tomasson is another that is admired.

It is thought to be early in the process, however, with other candidates, in the UK and abroad, under consideration.