Paul Lambert delivers surprising assessment of his future at Ipswich

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert suggested that his future could be away from the club, following the Tractor Boys’ goalless draw against Gillingham on Boxing Day.

The draw extended Ipswich’s winless run to six matches in League One, but did at least bring to an end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions, and the point was enough for Lambert’s side to return back to automatic promotion places following Peterborough United’s 3-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.

However, Lambert is starting to come under scrutiny as Ipswich have now taken just ten points from their last ten League One matches, a run which has seen thm lose the momentum from their strong start to the campaign, and allowed the chasing pack to close the gap on them in the race for promotion.

Speaking in his post match press conference following the draw against Gillingham, Lambert suggested that he could leave the club before the end of the campaign, if the owners feel that he is no longer the right man for the job.

“Listen, if they want to go and employ another manager – nae problem – I’ll go. It’s not a problem for me to go. I’ll leave tomorrow, I’ll leave the next day. It’s not a problem. Ipswich Town is the most important thing. Not me. Ipswich Town is the most important thing. I’ll go.

“Whatever happens, the club is in a really good place. It’s sitting second in the table and we’re not even halfway through.

“What the lads did at the start of the season was incredible after relegation. The football club was an absolute morgue, 12 thousand people here, so to get to this place now…

“As I say, if I left tomorrow, and I don’t know when I leave, Ipswich Town is the most important thing. If they bring in somebody else, it’s not a problem.”

The Verdict

Lambert’s bizare post match press conference certainly shows that he is starting to really feel the pressure, which is building after Ipswich’s slide in form is starting to look more serious following a run of six games without a win, and the 50-year-old will be aware that his side need to start winning matches regularly again very soon.

However, following a strong start to the campaign, Lambert has probably earned the right to try and guide the Tractor Boys back to form, but these comments suggest that he is not confident in being allowed that time to sort things out and get Ipswich performing again.

Whatever happens with Lambert’s future the Tractor Boys must ensure that they deal with things swiftly to avoid any long-term effects on their promotion hopes, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the 50-year-old’s future in the next few weeks.