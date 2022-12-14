Paul Ince’s honest verdict on Man United/Ronaldo saga and advice for Ten Hag

Paul Ince has given his take on the recent saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Ince is looking to guide Reading to a strong finish in the Sky Bet Championship this season, having done a good job with the Royals since arriving, but it’s not just matters in Berkshire that he has kept his eye on of late.

Indeed, his former club Manchester United will always be one that he looks out for and, of course, there’s no escaping the recent headlines that have been around the Old Trafford club and one of their most famous ever names; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now a free agent after a high profile bust-up with manager Erik Ten Hag, that led to the Portuguese doing a pretty explosive interview with Piers Morgan, it remains to be seen what Ronaldo’s next move is.

Speaking to the League of 72, though, Ince gave his thoughts on the situation, sitting down with David Prutton:

“You’re talking about one of the greatest players who’s coming to the end of his career that wants to play week in week out.

“Was bringing him back commercial? You might say yeah but he got 18 goals in his first year and he wants to play football.

“I don’t know whether they’re tantrums [when he’s not played], but he has to play Ronaldo – whatever they’re paying him you’ve got to play him. My owners would be like ‘hang on a minute Paul why are we paying him to sit on the bench?’ If that was going to be the case that they were going to look past him they should have let him go at the start of the season.

“To let it go into the season and not play one of the best players of all time, you know there’s going to be repercussions, it then became about Ronaldo and the club and the focus came off the team.

“In fairness to [Erik] Ten Hag they have improved, you can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“But I just think when you’re talking about the best player in the world you’ve got to handle it a little bit differently – he’s not like any other player. And that didn’t seem the case to me and then the interview came out.

“I still feel Ronaldo’s got a legacy there and it’ll be interesting to see where he goes now – he can come to Reading if he wants!”

The Verdict

The Ronaldo saga has now come to an end, of course, with him looking for a new club and it remains to be seen who is going to be able to get him and, more than likely, afford him.

It would have been interesting to see how the situation would have been dealt by the Old Trafford dressing room during Ince’s playing days there, too, but utlimately that is something that is purely hypothetical.