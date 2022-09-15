Paul Ince’s first words as Andy Carroll secures Reading FC return

For the second time in less than a year, Reading have turned to Andy Carroll to bolster their attacking options, with the ex-England international putting pen-to-paper on another short-term contract until January.

The Royals made a similar move in November last year, bringing the towering striker in during Veljko Paunovic’s time as manager to give him another option at the top end of the pitch.

Carroll scored twice in eight Championship games before his deal ran out in mid-January, but he could not agree further terms with the club and ended up at West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Reading FC quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Royals youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Alex Pearce AFC Wimbledon MK Dons

Despite scoring three times in 15 appearances and providing a presence for the Baggies in the absence of Daryl Dike, Carroll was still released by Steve Bruce and had to go the whole summer without being snapped up.

In the last week or so, links have emerged to Iranian top flight side Tractor SC but also Wolves, who were struggling to get a deal over the line for Diego Costa.

However, Reading have finally agreed terms with Carroll to bring him back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and manager Paul Ince could not be happier with his new arrival.

“I am really pleased to have Andy with us,” Ince told Reading’s official website.

“Of course, a striker of his prowess gives us power and a battling presence at the top of the pitch and I’m sure that will translate into goals.

“However, Andy’s arrival also offers us another strong voice in the dressing room.

“He is a leader, both on and off the pitch, and having trained with us all this week I can already see the positive influence he will have on the players around him and the boost he will no doubt give to the fans.”

The Verdict

With Reading experiencing a real lack of options recently at the top end of the pitch, Carroll’s arrival certainly changes things in that regard.

Tom Ince has been playing through the middle with Lucas Joao, and whilst he has been performing well, it is not his natural position.

Carroll’s return could see Paul Ince switch formations to a lone striker, with the ex-England international being a presence that can come off the bench to terrify defenders in the last 20 minutes of matches.

The only real down-side to this deal is that it’s yet another short-term contract for Carroll, and the last one he signed at the club he then moved on to a Championship rival afterwards – supporters will be hoping lightning does not strike twice here.