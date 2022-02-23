Paul Ince speaks out on Reading’s relegation battle as Barnsley, Derby, Peterborough and more fight for survival

Reading have had a torrid season so far but after two wins on the bounce in their last two league games, they’ll be hoping to try and pull away from the relegation places.

They’ve now put a six point gap between themselves and Derby in 22nd but there are still plenty of games to be played and based on the way the Rams have performed so far this campaign, you would fancy Wayne Rooney’s side to keep plugging away at the gap.

Paul Ince himself, the current interim boss at the Royals, has admitted via Derbyshire Live that the club’s relegation battle will ‘go down to the wire.’

With the side suffering a points deduction and struggling to pick up points, they have sunk towards the bottom of the division despite spending last year (and the beginning of this one) near the play-off places.

It has led to the departure of manager Veljko Paunovic despite a win over Preston at the weekend and Ince has managed to get off to a flying start after sealing a win over Birmingham last night.

If they can keep up this kind of form, then there is every chance that Reading could begin to pull away from the drop zone but their current boss has admitted that despite their current gap it will still be a close one for the Royals.

He said to Derbyshire Live: “It’s going to go down to the wire, let me tell you that.

“We’ve got a nice little gap but teams still have to play on Wednesday night. We talk about Barnsley and Peterborough….and Wazza [Wayne Rooney] is doing an amazing job at Derby.

“People seem to think it’s just four teams but it’s not. If we can keep winning games then we’ll drag others into it.”

Right now, any one of the three teams in the relegation places could dream of a drop zone escape, whilst Reading and even Hull and Cardiff will not want to be pulled into the bottom three before the end of the season.

The Verdict

Paul Ince has a job on his hands to keep Reading up this year but it’s so far so good for the interim manager, with the former player leading the side to a win in his first game.

It certainly stands the Royals in good stead for now, with a six-point gap between themselves and Derby. The Rams though have not taken their relegation battle sitting down and have stormed towards an escape from the drop zone despite a points deduction. Peterborough too will not be easily brushed to one side.

Every game from now until the end of the season matters then and Paul Ince is right in suggesting that it could go down to the very last week. It wouldn’t be surprising considering the way it has gone so far this season but it would certainly make for nervy viewing as a Reading fan.

The Royals’ supporters will be hoping that it doesn’t go all the way and that they can secure safety long before that – and a few more wins under their belt and they may not have to worry.