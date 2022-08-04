Paul Ince speaks out on chances of Reading FC securing transfer deal for Chelsea player

Reading FC manager Paul Ince has revealed that Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson is not close to joining the Royals, and that other positions are being focused on ahead of the teenager arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It has been reported that the 18-year-old, who has only just arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer from Arsenal, was on the verge of agreeing a loan move to Reading to bolster Ince’s options out wide.

However, ex-England international Ince, who was appointed the Championship club’s permanent manager this past summer following a temporary stint in charge, has poured cold water on suggestions that a deal has been agreed.

Speaking to BerkshireLive regarding a potential deal for the teenager, Ince revealed that there had been no progress in that particular potential transfer, hinting that the Royals are potentially a last-resort option for players when it gets to the final few days of the summer window.

Ince has also outlined that a new left-back is his current priority, despite Nesta Guinness-Walker making his debut on Saturday against Blackpool.

The Verdict

Reading fans were naturally excited about Hutchinson potentially arriving in Berkshire, as he was highly-rated at Arsenal and Chelsea have seen enough in him to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

But if Ince is to be believed, then there are a whole other host of priorities before trying to get a deal for Hutchinson over the line.

Yes, another left-back is most definitely needed in the squad, but the failure to score in their opening match of the season against Blackpool suggests that another creative outlet is necessary.

Whilst Ince hasn’t exactly ruled out a move for Hutchinson at all, it doesn’t appear to be imminent, nor is it particularly one he seems desperate to tie up.