Paul Ince shares reaction as Reading FC seal deal for Premier League midfielder

Reading manager Paul Ince has admitted that he believes that Jeff Hendrick will be able to play an important role for the club in the Championship next season after the midfielder sealed a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

As confirmed by Reading’s official website, Hendrick has been signed on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Magpies opted to sanction a temporary exit for the 30-year-old earlier this year as he featured for Queens Park Rangers during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

After making 10 appearances for the R’s in the Championship, Hendrick returned to St James’ Park in May.

Now set to represent Reading at this level, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder will make his competitive debut for the club in their showdown with Blackpool on July 30th.

Hendrick becomes Reading’s fifth signing of the current transfer window.

The Royals have secured the services of Tom Ince and Dean Bouzanis on permanent deals whilst Joe Lumley and Tyrese Fornah have joined the club on loan.

Speaking to the club’s website about the arrival of the Republic of Ireland international, Ince said: “Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time.

“He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

“A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good move by Reading as Hendrick certainly knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship.

During his career to date, the midfielder has made 210 appearances at this level and thus it shouldn’t take him too long to hit the ground running next season.

Having recorded a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.37 in the second-tier last season, Hendrick may feel as if he has a point to prove in the upcoming term.

Providing that he is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness, there is no reason why Hendrick cannot go on to become a key player for the Royals.