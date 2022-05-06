Paul Ince sends clear transfer instruction to Reading FC on 30-year-old

Reading interim manager Paul Ince has urged the club to recruit Tom Ince once again next season following a promising spell since his temporary move from Stoke City, speaking to the Reading Chronicle.

The 30-year-old arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on deadline day back in January, being deemed surplus to requirements at the bet365 Stadium with former Royals captain Liam Moore heading in the other direction.

Previously looking as though he would be leaving the Potters last summer, Ince managed to force his way back into contention in Staffordshire against the odds, making a semi-respectable 11 league appearances during the first half of the campaign for his parent club, though some of these appearances came from the bench.

With his game time limited at Stoke, he has been desperate to impress in Berkshire, arriving when Veljko Paunovic was in charge but proving to be a particularly useful asset when Ince Sr arrived, scoring some crucial goals in the process.

Clinching an equaliser against AFC Bournemouth in mid-March, he then scored the goal that sparked the comeback against Swansea City, managing to secure a 4-4 draw and with that, sending Derby County to the third tier of English football.

After sustaining an injury against Hull City, he is out for the remainder of the campaign and won’t have the chance to impress once more. But he has done more than enough to convince the Royals’ boss that he has done enough to earn another stay at his current loan side.

The 54-year-old said: “Whether I stay or not, Reading should do something with him [Tom Ince] as he’s shown since he’s been here what a good player he is.

“If I’m here or not I’d tell him to sign here as it’s a great place but players out of contract always get offers so that’s something he’d have to consider.

“If I stay, he’s definitely staying, he’s got no choice then!”

The Verdict:

Ince has performed admirably since his move and this is the reason why some supporters would welcome this move, tracking back reasonably well when needed and popping up with some crucial goals.

However, is the 30-year-old the type of player they would want to target when the summer comes along?

They will be restricted in what they can do by their EFL business plan so that’s part of the reason why the club may have no choice but to bring him in with as many bodies needed as possible as they look to remain afloat in the second tier once again next season.

Considering the Royals have a group of players that have underperformed quite drastically this season, even when you take injuries and their points deduction into account, they will want to target players who will punch above their weight.

This may mean recruiting from the lower leagues and with Ince failing to fulfil the potential he once had, it remains to be seen whether he can turn things around if he signs on the dotted line in Berkshire once again.

And at 30, do they have a realistic chance of selling him on for a higher amount in the future? Probably not – but the second-tier side are restricted in what they can do this summer so it will be interesting to see if he re-joins. If his father is in charge, you would think this deal would be a certainty.