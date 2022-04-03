Paul Ince reveals Reading FC stroke of luck in Barnsley draw

Reading manager Paul Ince has admitted he was going to take Josh Laurent off before he scored the equaliser against Barnsley yesterday, making that revelation to Berkshire Live.

The Royals were exceptionally poor in the opening 45 minutes at Oakwell, failing to string enough passes together to create anything meaningful and going behind cheaply in the fifth minute when Carlton Morris had the space needed to fire the ball past Orjan Nyland.

It wasn’t until the latter stages of the game when the away side started to look a real threat going forward, finally managing to get themselves on the scoresheet when Michael Morrison’s delicate ball was slotted home from close range from Laurent.

This is the midfielder’s second goal in two games, two goals that could prove to be crucial at the end of the season with his winner against Blackburn Rovers before the international break securing an extra two points for the Berkshire outfit.

It’s no secret that the 26-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, a real disappointment considering he was in superb fettle last term and looked at home in the Championship.

He had some bright moments before his strike – but Ince has since revealed he was preparing to take the ex-Shrewsbury man off in a bid to find an equaliser.

Making this admission after the match, the ex-England international said: “Laurent was lucky because I was going to take him off.

“I seriously was. It wasn’t one of his best games.

“It’s funny as we lost Andy Rinomhota a few weeks ago so we asked him (Laurent) to play alongside Drinkwater in the holding midfield role but with the way he wants to play, he’s always on the front foot.

“It was tough for him to be in there but when we were 1-0 down, we decided to let him off the leash for the final 20 minutes and he got his goal.”

The Verdict:

Although Laurent has endured a poor campaign, he’s certainly someone the Royals should be looking to tie down to a new deal after showcasing what he can do during the 2020/21 campaign, establishing himself as one of the league’s best midfielders.

And he should be used as an example of the type of player they should be aiming to recruit in the summer window. Not only is he a gem from the lower leagues – but he was also brought in on a free transfer and with the club needing to work within their business plan – more players like him for cheap would be great finds.

The 26-year-old formed a great partnership with Andy Rinomhota in the early stages of last season and it’s a shame the Berkshire club’s supporters haven’t seen the two together more, mainly due to injury troubles.

Laurent has managed to remain fit for the majority of his spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium though, so it would be a surprise if clubs weren’t queuing up for his signature with his contract coming to an end at the end of this term.

This season hasn’t enough done him justice in terms of earning a lucrative move – but he’s certainly a good player when on form and full of confidence. Stepping up to the plate on two occasions recently, he will be hoping for more high moments before the season is finished.