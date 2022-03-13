Paul Ince reveals post-match dressing room reprimand following Reading FC’s heavy loss to Nottingham Forest

Reading interim manager Paul Ince has revealed he told his players their second-half performance against Nottingham Forest was unacceptable, speaking candidly to the media after yesterday’s clash to Reading Today.

The Royals went behind in less than 20 seconds when Djed Spence’s low cross found its way to Keinan Davis, who showed great composure in the box before firing the ball past Luke Southwood.

Despite their early setback, the visitors at the City Ground were able to get to half-time with the scoreline still 1-0, showing bright flashes but failing to take advantage of a Forest side that were not up to their usual standard in the opening 45.

The Berkshire outfit fell apart in the second half though with Davis getting on the scoresheet once again and Ryan Yates and Sam Surridge joining him later on, consigning Ince’s men to yet another heavy defeat.

Despite the return of Scott Dann, their frailties at the back were on show against with the Royals holding the joint-worst defensive record in the division at this stage, conceding 72 goals in 36 league games this term.

Even though their defence was a guilty party in this humiliation in the East Midlands, Ince took aim at his entire team as he revealed his scathing comments to his team after the game.

He said: “I’ve told them, forget all the tippy tappy [expletive] you’ve been doing for the last few years, it’s not working.

“You have to roll your sleeves up and fight and there weren’t enough of them that did that.

“It’s hard to change players’ mentality. I’m embarrassed for the fans that came here.

“The fans stuck with us and know the situation. I’ve told the lads in no uncertain terms I’m not having that in the second half. I’m not happy with it one bit.”

The Verdict:

It was another unacceptable performance from the Royals, even in the first half. The game may have been more even in the opening 45 than many would have thought, but the hosts were poor in the early stages of the game and the visitors were lucky they weren’t on their A-game from the start.

If they were, you certainly wouldn’t have ruled out Forest scoring six or seven on the day considering how fragile Reading’s defence is – and it was cut open numerous times by a side that didn’t need to reach their highest gear to record a thumping win.

However, Ince does need to take some responsibility for that defeat – because the way he set up his team was wrong from the outset.

It’s clear Tom McIntyre was always going to struggle against the likes of Spence and Brennan Johnson, so Andy Yiadom should have been the man to left up on the left with Tom Ince on the right.

It may not have been viable to operate with a back four with Ince in defence, but a back five with Dann now available would have been better and considering the Stoke City loanee has played at wing-back for Michael O’Neill’s men earlier this season, he would have taken to that position reasonably well.