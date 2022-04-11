Paul Ince reveals key Reading FC area for improvement ahead of Sheffield United clash

Reading interim manager Paul Ince believes his side need to start managing games better when they go 1-0 up, speaking to the Reading Chronicle ahead of this Friday’s tie against Sheffield United.

The Royals looked set to be on course for another victory against Cardiff City last weekend following their midweek win against Stoke City, with Lucas Joao getting himself on the scoresheet early on against the Bluebirds who couldn’t force their back into the match in the first half.

However, the latter put in a composed second-half performance to score twice and leave the Berkshire side feeling frustrated following a bright start to the game from the hosts at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although Cardiff’s goals were well-worked, the Royals were the masters of their own downfall by failing to press on and continue attacking with a high intensity, making this result particularly frustrating for the second-tier side’s supporters.

Missing the chance to go 11 points clear of the drop zone, an almost insurmountable total for Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United, they will be frustrated they didn’t take the opportunity to all but secure their safety with the former two both losing and the Posh only being able to secure a draw.

They arguably created this scenario though with their tendency to sit deep, something Ince is keen to rectify before their trip to Sheffield United on Good Friday.

He said: “What we need to do this week is how to manage when we go a goal in front, not dropping back and letting teams come onto us. We need to be brave, go up the park and go for the second.

“Today (Saturday) we didn’t do that and we were punished, and we were almost punished on Tuesday.

“You can’t be too high when you win and too low when you lose, the objective is still in our hands.”

The Verdict:

Sitting back after going 1-0 up is something that goes against everything the Royals used to stand for during their most successful days under Steve Coppell and Brian McDermott, so to see it happen so often this term is a real disappointment.

However, the fact Ince has picked up on this and is dissatisfied with it is a real source of encouragement because that should mean the Berkshire club push forward more, though it remains to be seen whether they concede more goals in the process.

Defending isn’t their strong point and hasn’t been all season though despite slight improvements under Ince – and that is reinforced by the fact they have the second-worst defensive record in the division during 2021/22 as things stand – with their ‘goals against’ column only being worsened by Peterborough United.

So it doesn’t make sense for the second-tier side to try and just soak up pressure without creating opportunities of their own – certainly not until the final few seconds of games if the Royals hold a narrow advantage.

Game management also has to come into play though. Flying forward can be beneficial at times like it would have been on Saturday afternoon after taking the lead, but the right balance needs to be struck if they want to maximise their points return, taking both their attack and defence into account.