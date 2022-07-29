Paul Ince reveals delight as Reading secure transfer agreement for midfielder

Paul Ince believes that Mamadou Loum will become a key player for Reading after the midfielder joined on loan from FC Porto.

It’s no secret that the Royals have been chasing the Senegal international, with Ince desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of what could be a tough season for his side.

And, official confirmation of the move came this evening, with Loum set to link up with the team ahead of potentially making his debut next week.

Landing the powerful midfielder is seen as a coup for the Berkshire outfit and Ince explained to the club’s media why he was so pleased to get this over the line.

“Together, we have had to put together an almost entirely new midfield this summer and Mamadou feels like an important piece in that puzzle. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and an aerial threat in both boxes, he is a player who will battle hard from the first minute to the last with that fire in the belly you need to tackle the challenge of the Championship head on.

“He was a player highly-coveted by a number of clubs, so for Mamadou to choose to join us is a real boost for everyone at the club.”

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy

The verdict

This is an important signing for Reading because, as Ince points out, they have needed to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Many fans won’t have seen Loum play but he arrives with good pedigree from Porto, whilst he spent the previous campaign on loan with Alaves in La Liga – and you only have to read Ince’s comments to see he is a huge fan of the player.

So, this is some welcome good news for Reading, who will still hope to be active in the market in the coming weeks if possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.