Paul Ince responds to Reading FC transfer deal for midfielder

Reading have had a refresh at the top, with new manager Paul Ince now tasked with sorting the team out this summer transfer window.

He’s added another name to the mix today in Sam Hutchinson and having finally landed his man, the Royals chief has told the club’s official website that he feels the midfielder is a ‘real asset’ for the first-team to have.

It marks a return to the Championship for the player, having spent nine previous seasons there in the past. One of those came with Nottingham Forest but eight came with Sheffield Wednesday, where he has spent the vast majority of his career so far.

He’s been with the Owls for the past nine campaigns and has racked up 192 league appearances for the side during his time there. However, after featuring 28 times for the club in League One last season, he has decided to finally call time on his stint at Hillsborough.

He wasn’t able to drag his side back into the second tier at the first time of asking and rather than stay in the third tier, he has instead opted to head back to the Championship via Reading.

With the Royals looking to kick on in the second division next season, they will be hoping that his years of experience can help shore up their midfield and help them to look up the table again rather than down it.

Paul Ince is certainly happy to have landed the player, as he stated that the addition of Hutchinson would be a ‘real asset’ to the side.

Speaking about the signing, he said: “Sam is a player who knows this division inside out and, in training with us during the last few weeks, he has shown me and my coaching staff all we needed to see.

“Capable of playing at the back or in midfield, he is a true competitor on the pitch – committed in every challenge, hungry for the ball and, importantly, he is a winner. He has earned this new opportunity and I’m sure he will be a real asset to this group of players.”

The Verdict

Sam Hutchinson could be an inspired signing for Reading, with the Championship side needing a leader to push them in the right direction in the table.

The midfielder has been excellent in the league in the past and has managed to do wonders with Sheffield Wednesday. He has the experience and the knowhow of the division and should be able provide a calming and technical presence in the centre of the field for the club.

He’s spent a lot of time with Sheffield Wednesday, so Owls fans will no doubt be sad to see him leave. He was a regular last term too when he was available to play but with the lure of the Championship calling his name again, you can’t blame him for seeking a transfer.

Now, he has the chance to continue proving he can do the business in the second tier – and he’ll surely get first-team action for Reading if the player is fit to feature.