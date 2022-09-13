Paul Ince reacts as Reading finalise transfer swoop for midfielder

Paul Ince has revealed his delight as Reading finalised a deal to sign Amadou Mbengue on a deal until January.

The 20-year-old has been without a club since leaving French side Metz following their relegation from Ligue 1 in the summer and he has spent time training with the Royals.

And, he has now earned a deal, with the Berkshire outfit confirming that Mbengue has agreed terms on a short-term contract until the New Year.

Landing the youngster clearly pleased Ince, who told the official site that he has been impressed with the player in training.

“Amadou has been a real asset out on the training pitches in recent weeks and he has proven to me, my coaching staff and his teammates that he can play a part in what we are trying to achieve in difficult circumstances this season.

“I’m pleased I will be be working with him for the next few months and I look forward to seeing more of what he is capable of.”

International clearance and a work permit are still required before this is complete, meaning Mbengue won’t be involved against Sunderland tomorrow night, although he is unlikely to feature for a few weeks anyway as he builds up his fitness.

The verdict

This seems like a good move for Reading, firstly because they aren’t committed to a long deal, so it’s no risk at all from a financial sense.

Furthermore, Ince has been able to see the player on a daily basis, so you ultimately have to trust his judgement on this one and it’s clear the squad does need more numbers.

Now, it’s down to Mbengue to try and force his way into the XI, which won’t be easy considering the fantastic start the Royals have made.

