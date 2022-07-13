Paul Ince reacts as Reading finalise high-profile transfer swoop

Paul Ince has revealed his delight as Reading secured a deal for Shane Long, as he backed the striker to make an impact on and off the pitch this season.

The 35-year-old was a free agent this summer after leaving Southampton and it was announced this afternoon that he had returned to the Royals, agreeing a one-year contract with the Berkshire outfit.

Bringing in the former Ireland international is a move that has excited the fans, with Long a firm favourite after his time with Reading earlier in his career where he scored 54 goals in over 200 appearances after joining from Cork City.

And, whilst Ince understands the romance of the move, he told the official site that the former West Brom man will contribute significantly to the team.

“The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch.

“Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”

The verdict

This is the sort of message you would expect from Ince as all he cares about is improving the team and if Long manages to stay fit then you would expect him to help a lot on the pitch.

As well as that, as the boss says, he brings experience and leadership that the whole squad will benefit from.

So, it’s a move that makes a lot of sense and Long will be desperate to stay fit and play a big role for Reading in the Championship this season.

