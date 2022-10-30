Paul Ince provides update on Tom McIntyre’s situation at Reading

Reading travelled to Turf Moor yesterday as Paul Ince’s side looked for a result against the team at the top of the league.

It was the Royals who first took the lead in the game through Tom Ince in the 56th minute although ten minutes later the hosts equalised to make it 1-1.

The game ended in heartbreak though as Burnley scored the winning goal of the game in the 94th minute meaning Reading left with nothing.

There was more disappointment in the game for Reading with defender Tom McIntyre being forced off the pitch after 34 minutes due to an injury.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that it’s nothing serious that will keep him out of action as Ince told Berkshire Live: “He’s fine. He had a chronic migraine. So hopefully he will be okay.

“It was a loss to lose him to be fair because we were comfortable at the back and he’s a wonderful player. I’ll speak to him and hopefully he’ll be okay for Tuesday.”

Ince’s side travel to Luton Town on Tuesday night and will be hoping they can respond to the late defeat with a result at Kenilworth Road.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Reading FC in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did Reading finish in the league in the 2000-01 season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th

The Verdict:

Reading will no doubt feel hard done by following yesterday’s result after conceding a late goal and feeling they should have been awarded a penalty.

The substitution of McIntyre so early on in the game will no doubt have disrupted Reading’s plans somewhat although the manager will be keen not to use this as an excuse as he has a team that is more than capable.

However, it is positive news that his withdrawal from the game wasn’t down to anything serious and he will hopefully be back for the mid-week game as this will provide a great boost to the side.