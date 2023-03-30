Reading boss Paul Ince has confirmed that the club are expecting to be hit with a six-point deduction before the weekend.

Why are they facing a points deduction?

It’s no secret that the Royals have had off-field issues for a few years now, and they were hit with a six-point penalty back in November 2021 for breaching EFL rules. As part of the agreement with the Football League, they were supposed to follow a specific business plan that had been agreed between the two parties.

However, it was revealed earlier this year that they hadn’t done that, meaning a second points deduction was likely. It has been apparent for a few weeks that they were going to be docked points, and Ince confirmed to Berkshire Live that the decision is likely to be announced within the next two days.

“We've had four weeks and the international break but by the sounds of it, it's coming in the next 24 or 48 hours - it's going to be imminent - so the timing is not great with eight games to go. For players, it's devastating to be deducted points, especially so late in the season. It can go one of two ways. If we'd have got them at the start of the season, at least you've got time to get over it.”

This would have a significant impact on the Royals, as they are currently 18th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation zone. So, once the punishment has been applied, they will be just three above the bottom three, going into the final eight games of the season.

Ince’s side are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Reading, and it means they are set for a serious battle to remain in the Championship, as they will be just three points clear and in massive trouble.

As Ince touches on, it’s going to be difficult for the players to change their mindset, as they do deserve credit for staying clear for much of the campaign. But, they need to adapt quickly because this is happening, and they’re still in a good position.

The boss is surely going to try and create a siege mentality within the group, and Ince will be hoping they can get the points on the board to stay in the Championship, even with the upcoming deduction.