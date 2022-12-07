Paul Ince outlines importance of Reading FC quartet

Reading manager Paul Ince is looking forward to having Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Scott Dann at his disposal again because the team is “pretty quiet” without the quartet, speaking to the Reading Chronicle.

All four have spent time on the sidelines this season, with Moore and Dann failing to make a single appearance during 2022/23 as they recover from their longer-term injury woes.

Moore has reportedly suffered a further setback recently in his quest to get fit again – and it looks as though he will be firmly involved under ex-England international Ince despite the defender’s public falling out with the club in January.

However, he looks set to return in 2023 and two players that could potentially be back even earlier than that are Hutchinson and Sarr, both of whom looked set to be key players after joining in the summer.

Sarr has made just two appearances for the Royals though with his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium being heavily affected by a calf injury – and Hutchinson has spent time in and out of the team as well due to setbacks.

There’s a chance all four could be fit at the same time at some point this season – and Ince wants the quartet back in action as quickly as possible.

He said: “When you’ve got this embargo, you’re waiting around for people and trying to get loans or frees.

“We just have to try and make sure that once they’re back, they’re back for the next four or five months of the season. You’re talking about leaders here, men: Hutch, Naby, Liam Moore, Scott Dann.

“We are a pretty quiet team without those, so it’ll be great having them back.”

The Verdict:

Dann is someone that could be useful with his experience but he has spent the majority of his time at the club injured, so it may be ideal for the Royals if they can offload him in January and bring someone else in like Michael Hector instead.

However, they won’t be able to offload him unless the ex-Crystal Palace man volunteers to leave because it will be difficult to see another side taking him off the Royals.

Similar applies with Moore, who hasn’t been able to put himself in the shop window because of his long-term injury setback.

It would be difficult to see him not receiving a frosty reception from Reading supporters after the captaincy saga – but he should be given the chance to give his side of the story before people jump to conclusions.

In terms of Hutchinson and Sarr though, they could both be valuable players, especially the former who can operate in central defence and in midfield.

He has proven his worth in both positions – but keeping him fit is a real issue and will continue to be a problem judging by his injury record throughout his career. The ex-Owl even retired at one point.