Paul Ince name drops Wayne Rooney as frontrunner for award after Derby County relegation

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has said Wayne Rooney should be considered for the Championship manager of the year award after what he has done at Derby County this campaign.

Derby County were relegated following results in the 3pm kick-offs yesterday afternoon after being deducted 21 points earlier in the season.

Ince though, says it is credit to Rooney that the Rams’ relegation has only just been confirmed given the points deficit they were required to make up.

“When I was given this job at Reading, a lot of people raised a few eyebrows because of the time I had been out and that was probably the same situation with Rooney when he was appointed,” Ince said, via BerkshireLive.

“But what he has shown is that he is more than capable of being a very, very good manager.”

“To get to this point in the season with a 21 point deduction and only get relegated now shows how well he has done and what a great job he has done.”

“They’ll probably give the manager of the year award to Marco Silva at Fulham but it should go to Rooney or Nathan Jones for the jobs they have done and the budget. It’s a no brainer. Normally it’s those who win the titles but Rooney or Jones should get it, without a doubt.”

“Rooney will be hurting now but hopefully they get new owners and can start a project – not a one or two-year project but a three or four-year one which can get the club back to the Premier League.”

Reading themselves took another step towards safety with a point against Swansea after being 4-1 down in the match with half an hour to play.

Goals from Tom Ince, two from Lucas Joao and a 95th minute equaliser from Tom McIntyre was enough to earn the Royals a point. The gap between themselves and Peterborough is now seven points, with just nine left to play for.

The Verdict

When you consider the circumstances he has had to deal with all season long, you certainly wouldn’t begrudge Wayne Rooney of the manager of the year award.

His name is deserving of being mentioned alongside the award, too, given he has definitely done one of the best jobs in the league this season.

Like Ince said, though, it will likely go to Marco Silva for winning the title, but he has done a fine job, albeit in far more comfortable circumstances than Rooney at Derby.

Let’s just hope for Rooney and Derby’s sake that the club will be taken over in the near future and that they can start to build for next season and beyond.