Paul Ince makes Reading transfer claim

Interim Reading manager Paul Ince has told Berkshire Live that the club could dip into the free agent market in order to sign a defender in the near future.

The comments from the former MK Dons boss came in the wake of Bab Rahman being ruled out for up to six weeks after being taken off in the win over Preston North End – with the Chelsea left back having been ever present for the Royals so far this season.

It has left the Sky Bet Championship club with only four fully fit senior defenders, which means that Ince is understandably keen to add more depth in that area of his squad.

He has now followed his predecessor Veljko Paunovic in publicly admitting that he would be keen on bringing in a defender as a free agent if the right player was available in the near future:

“Baba is out for six weeks so the back four we had was all we had until we get in maybe a free transfer.”

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Reading FC players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Nathan Ake? Yes No

Despite remaining under a transfer embargo that was enforced upon them by the Football League, the Royals are still able to sign free agents under the rules and could now push on with a move for a player.

It is as yet unclear as to who could be available at this stage of the season.

The Verdict

This is a move that has been in the pipeline for quite some time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium however it is something that never fully came to fruition for Paunovic.

Ince will be looking to change that fact and will no doubt be aggressively pursuing certain targets behind the scenes.

If the club can get another defender in, it will help to tide them over until their injury problems ease.

It is however important that they don’t jump the gun as whoever comes in needs to be fit and ready to go.